SPECIAL REPORT - ACCELERATING CHESS MOVES | John and Juan – 107 Intel Insights | 6/4/24
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
143 views • 11 months ago

- Judge Andrew Napolitano and Scott Ritter passports pulled by US State Dept


- Alex Jones INFOWARS being taken down any day?


- US being cattle prodded into war with Russia


- Influencer podcaster new news networks being flushed out with perhaps 20% to remain


- Torch passed to new era of podcasters


- Eyes on London


- Brink of WW IV


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV

https://www.thejennifermac.com/


To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

Keywords
alex jonesinfowarslondonspecial reportspecial reportscommentaryjudge andrew napolitanoempowermentus state departmentnews networksspiritual battlesaving americascott ritterwar with russiaintel sourcesfuture forecastsengaging conversations40k ft view40000 foot viewgeopolitical tensionsinfluencer podcasterspodcasting eraworld war iv
