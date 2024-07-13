Graphic - 70 people were Killed and about 300 were Injured as a result of attack on Khan Yunis refugee camp - part 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes on the Al-Mawasi area near the city of Khan Yunis, where a refugee camp was located.
According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 70 people were killed and about 300 were injured as a result of the attack on the refugee camp. Dozens of victims continue to be trapped under the rubble of buildings.