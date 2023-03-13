Tom Renz | Died Suddenly, Planned Bank Collapse, and Other Dad Stuff

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#Fauci came out from under his rock this week to spew a new wave of lies regarding the origins of #COVID. Mr. Science himself is now saying COVID-19 could be both of natrual origin and a #LabLeak. If this murderous piece of trash's mouth is open he's spewing lies, how much longer before he's behind bars? #DOJ #DeathJab #DiedSuddenly #PCR #MRNA #Vaccines #EconomicCollapse #CBDC #Nuremberg2 #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow