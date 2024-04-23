What it means to be a whistleblower with Rizza Islam at the CDC

Rizza Islam: Okay, Judy, next point, we were talking about whistleblowers, whistleblower status. What? What does that mean? You're in your own words, what does it mean to be a whistleblower? What is whistleblower status? Dr Judy Mikovits: Basically, you uncover, a whistleblower uncovers something that's being done knowingly, illegally, against the company or the government, mainly the government, in hurting the public. So that's it. That's the general definition of a whistleblower. Whistleblower status is when you're recognized as such when you're recognized as a whistleblower. So you file a whistleblower lawsuit. They're called FCA, False Claims Act.



And they can involve Rico, racketeering and conspiracy. So there are different levels of whistleblower lawsuits. But things like wrongful termination and retaliation for uncovering something, let's just say a crime. When you’re whistleblower, you don't necessarily get whistleblower status. So in my case, I'm a whistleblower, because I filed that lawsuit.

I filed it four years ago, because the statute of limitations was, was three years. So 2014, I filed it, and the courts moved it around for about a year. And then it was filed, but it was moved to Nevada, where the crimes against me occurred by the corrupt government there and the Attorney General's office and everything else, the FBI.

So though, you know, when you get this whistleblower status, you're protected. You don't lose your job, you don't lose your income, you don't lose your house, you know, as these people retaliate. So these people, because they were very wealthy and connected with Harry Reid, Senator, then the Senate Majority Leader, who is over HHS. So the Senate Majority Leader has all the authority over Health and Human Services. So here, they, you know, they want to get me because we refuse to review the data. And the implications for the federal government on a whistleblower status is about 10 times the William Thompson fraud behind MMR, autism and black boys.

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 10/10/2018