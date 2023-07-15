Abenteuer & Allrad 2023 (Part 5 - Rolling Hills in Tuscany)

Today we make our way north through the majestic rolling hills in Tuscany. Our Garmin navigator takes us through beautiful vineyards, extremely remote routes and hillsides with spectacular panoramic views.

Follow us as we wind our way north to attend the 2023 Abenteuer & Allrad (Adventure & Offroad) Overland Expo in Bad Kissingen, Germany!

Please visit our website https://www.overlanditaly.com/gear to save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars purchasing products you need or would enjoy for your overlanding vehicle.

