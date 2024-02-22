Enforcer (1992, C64)

Enforcer is a horizontally scrolling shoot'em up developed by German programmer Manfred Trenz (with Markus Siebold contributing music). It was released via German diskmag Golden Disk 64. As far as I know, it was not released outside German-speaking regions.

Enforcer is a spiritual successor to Katakis, though is does not share exactly the same game mechanics. You still have a chargable beam like in R-Type or Katakis, but there is no satellite for the front or back of the ship. Also, you have an energy bar, you do necessarily not die on one hit. Among the upgrades for your ship, you can have a duo of satellites which will rotate around your ship and also fire shots. Upgrades are revealed when you shoot a certain kind of pod, or occasionally white boxes. Other upgrade include weapons (which improve if you collect them several time), energy restore or a shield for your ship. Unlike Katakis, the game is single-player only.