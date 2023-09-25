BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vaccines are blasphemy to yhwh / yeshua (god)
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
14 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • 09/25/2023

In this discussion we will discuss the spiritual aspect of the covid lockdown and fear mongering to coerce you to take part in a medical experiment, in which the very act of intimidation is a violation of the nuremberg code. And I will be sharing the talk between brian rose for the london real and dr. Peter mccullough.


References:

- The V: The Future, The Mark & The Hidden Deception

https://parableofthevineyard.com/the-v-and-the-future/

- cult of medics

https://rumble.com/c/cultofthemedics

- london real with peter mccullough: freedom will not be ignored

https://rumble.com/v34qzyk-dr-peter-mccullough-the-truth-about-vaccines-big-pharma-and-covid-08.04.202.html

_ Top 10 Things You Shouldn’t Know About The Ubiquitous “Illuminati”

https://www.soulask.com/top-10-things-you-shouldnt-know-about-the-ubiquitous-illuminati/

- List of companies involved in the Holocaust

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_companies_involved_in_the_Holocaust

Keywords
vaccinesfearmedicallondontyrannymandatesrealcultspeter19lockdownantivaxxerscovidmongeringmccullough
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy