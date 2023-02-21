© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Florida Department of Health found that 84% of cardiac deaths are related to their vaccination!!
Vaccine safety analysis finds alarming data: 84% increased chance of heart attacks in young men
The Florida Department of Health conducted a self-monitoring case series examining the risk of mortality following COVID vaccines. And what they found was that there's an 84%… in the relative incidence of heart-related death in 18- to 39-year-old men within 28 days of being vaccinated.
Dr. Joseph Ladapo is now actively recommending that vaccinations be stopped.
A state, if it wants to be called a state, must make decisions based on medical science and not on political science.