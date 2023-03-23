Bill O’Reilly: Court jury will never see a Trump Trial

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Host of No Spin News Bill O’Reilly says Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney leading the Trump investigation, is “a disaster…” O’Reilly doesn’t think the investigation will turn into a courtroom trial.
https://rumble.com/v2ed1pu-bill-oreilly-court-jury-will-never-see-a-trump-trial.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=5