BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tony Farrell – My Day in Court on 25 April 2023
Tony Farrell's JAHTalk
Tony Farrell's JAHTalk
13 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • 05/03/2023

A summary about my recent encounter before Charles Pitto, the Magistrate and Coroner of Gibraltar. Pitto was the man who had previously, in January 2021, sent me to Windmill Hill prison for a few days for contempt of court for my flat refusal to put on the health harming mask in the courtroom. In striving to unmask the harming facemask scam, I am attending these fraudulent courts as a litigant in person, so as to hopefully position my case into the high court for a future trial by a jury of my peers.

Read more at Gibraltar-Messenger.net/tony-farrell/my-day-in-court-25-april-2023

Keywords
courtfacemaskoffencegibraltartony-farrelltrial-by-jurycovid-legislation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy