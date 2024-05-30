"This was a disgrace... This was a rigged trial..." - Trump's statement after he was found guilty on all 34 felony counts.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"This was a disgrace... This was a rigged trial..." - Trump's statement after he was found guilty on all counts.
The Manhattan Criminal Court (New York) found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts - the politician was accused of falsifying financial documents.
In total, Trump faces a maximum of 136 years in prison.
The politician may get away with a fine, but the amount will be very large - this is a serious blow to his presidential campaign
Today, May 30, 2024