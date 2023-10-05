Davis: Trump N.Y. Judge Has 'Already Made Up His Mind' On Case

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
45th President Trump blasts the New York judge presiding over his civil suit, Arthur Engoron, claiming he is a partisan actor who has predetermined that Trump is guilty. One America's Daniel Baldwin with more.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html