Russia's Big Nuclear War Threat To EU Says Putin's Invincible Sarmat ICBM Can Strike In 3 Minutes

Russia's Nuclear Threat To EU: Russia's State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on Sep 19 issued a big nuclear war threat. Volodin was responding to calls in the EU to lift curbs on Kyiv to strike deep inside Russia. EU parliament on Sep 19 adopted a resolution to allow deep strikes with Western weapons.

In response to what the European Parliament voted-on, the Speaker of the Russian Duma, took to the floor of that House in Parliament, and said this:

Speaker of the Russian Duma Vyacheslav Volodin:

"For those who did not understand the first time, today, the European Parliament called on the EU countries to lift restrictions on Kiev's long-range strikes on our country's territory, to increase military support for Ukraine, and to announce a collection of funds from the population of Europe for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

I will repeat again. If something like this happens. Russia will give a tough response using more powerful weapons.

No one should have any illusions about this. The State Duma insists on this.

Questions for the members of the European Parliament:

Did you consult with your voters before making this decision?

Do the citizens of European countries want war to come to their home?

What the European Parliament is calling for leads to a world war using nuclear weapons.

Before making such a decision, it was necessary to remember the lessons of World War II. Then, 27 million Soviet citizens died in the fight against fascism.

It was our country that liberated you and all of Europe. Remember this. Do not forget.

Judging by the statement of the European Parliament, you have apparently forgotten.

The citizens of our country know what war is, it has passed through every family. The victory over Nazism came at a high price.

The USA and England, who call themselves the victors today, lost less than 800,000 people in World War II. Our losses in the Battle of Stalingrad alone were 1,130,000 people.

The only thing the European Parliament should do after such a statement is to dissolve itself.

Flight time of the Sarmat missile to Strasbourg is 3 minutes 20 seconds."

Adding from Sept 21:

❗️Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin:

"The West continues to go crazy. The resonant topic of recent days has been the imposition of sanctions on an athlete who crossed himself before performing during the Paris Olympics. Which once again confirms the madness that Europe has fallen into.

We have already spoken to you about the fact that the opening ceremony of the Games offended the feelings of Christians around the world. The blasphemy that the French leadership allowed by allowing the Bible to be desecrated will not be erased from human memory.

The fight against traditional religions that profess true values ​​began in Europe long ago. Christianity, Islam and Judaism categorically do not support everything that is aggressively replicated and imposed in the West. We are talking about the propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations, gender reassignment, same-sex marriages, pedophilia.

Men who have changed their gender, but have not become women, but merely surrogates, participate in sports competitions, "winning in an unequal battle" against real women. In politics, it is approximately the same. Transgender people enter parliaments under women's quotas.

A degraded society is easier to control and manipulate.

European politicians are doing everything to finally destroy its spiritual and moral foundations.

And as the results of sociological research show, they have succeeded here.

Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Sweden are among the top five countries in the world in terms of the proportion of transgender people.

Russia does not accept such a policy.

We defend traditional values ​​and respect the religious beliefs of our citizens.

For us, marriage is a union between a man and a woman. Sex change is prohibited in our country.

We made these decisions consciously, thinking about the future of our children and the country.

Europe, with their choice, which I mentioned above, has no future."

