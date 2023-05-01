Tom Renz | Can Trump Win Without Getting Right on the Vaccines? (Part 2)

I want to thank @MarkZuckerberg and his team at #Facebook as well as #USATODAY and the author of a recent fact check piece on my work regarding vaccines in our food supply, @BrieAnnaFrank. I'm grateful for the funding that Zuck gives to USA Today to put out incredible work like they did with this piece. While Ms. BrieAnna J. Frank I'm sure did her best at trying to debunk my claims, she instead confirmed that #mRNA #vaccines have in fact been licensed for pigs, cats and dogs. #InformedConsent #FactChecked #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Truth

www.TomRenz.com

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:

www.BH-PM.com tell them Renz sent you.

Learn More About Attorney Thomas Renz Today At:

www.Renz-Law.com

Support Tom Renz Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “Renz”

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Jan. 20th & 21st - Tickets Now On Sale for Nashville, TN (8 AM start time)

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102





