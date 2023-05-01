Tom Renz | Can Trump Win Without Getting Right on the Vaccines? (Part 2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I want to thank @MarkZuckerberg and his team at #Facebook as well as #USATODAY and the author of a recent fact check piece on my work regarding vaccines in our food supply, @BrieAnnaFrank. I'm grateful for the funding that Zuck gives to USA Today to put out incredible work like they did with this piece. While Ms. BrieAnna J. Frank I'm sure did her best at trying to debunk my claims, she instead confirmed that #mRNA #vaccines have in fact been licensed for pigs, cats and dogs. #InformedConsent #FactChecked #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Truth