💥🇾🇪 Massive fires are raging at Yemen’s Ras Isa port on the western coast after U.S. airstrikes targeted the facility in an apparent attempt to destroy it. (last night?)

Newest Update:

The aftermath of yesterday's U.S. strikes on Ras Isa port in Yemen, which they claim were not intended to harm civilians.

According to sources cited by Al Mayadeen, 38 people were killed and over 100 injured in a "double tap" strike, where the U.S. first attacked, waited for first responders to arrive, and then hit the port again.

Adding more about this:

💥🇾🇪 U.S. airstrikes on Ras Isa port have killed at least 17 workers and port staff, with dozens more injured.

💥🇾🇪The death toll from the US bombing of the Ras Isa oil facility has risen to 33 killed and 80 wounded, according to local media.

💥🇾🇪 U.S. Central Command released a statement regarding the strikes on Ras Isa port in Yemen:

Destruction of Houthi Controlled Ras Isa Fuel Port

The Houthis have continued to benefit economically and militarily from countries and companies that provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. The Iran-backed Houthis use fuel to sustain their military operations, as a weapon of control, and to benefit economically from embezzling the profits from the import. This fuel should be legitimately supplied to the people of Yemen. Despite the Foreign Terrorist Designation that went into effect on 05 April, ships have continued to supply fuel via the port of Ras Isa. Profits from these illegal sales are directly funding and sustaining Houthi terrorist efforts.

Today, US forces took action to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists and deprive them of illegal revenue that has funded Houthi efforts to terrorize the entire region for over 10 years. The objective of these strikes was to degrade the economic source of power of the Houthis, who continue to exploit and bring great pain upon their fellow countrymen. This strike was not intended to harm the people of Yemen, who rightly want to throw off the yoke of Houthi subjugation and live peacefully.

The Houthis, their Iranian masters, and those who knowingly aid and abet their terrorist actions should be put on notice that the world will not accept illicit smuggling of fuel and war material to a terrorist organization.

Chanel where last above found, opinion:

🐻 "This strike was not intended to harm the people of Yemen..." – In reality, harming the people of Yemen was exactly the purpose of these strikes.