Canada Imposing Illegal 15-Min Cities! NWO-complicit Edmonton City Council activating subversive policies of unelected WEF... All Canadian city councils complicit with unelected WEF must be quickly exposed, dismantled and replaced with Freedom-loving Canadian Patriots! Say "NO" to 15-min cities! Say "NO!" to WEF-complicit city councils!