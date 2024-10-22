Are you being Duped? Woke Right vs Woke Left, Infiltration & Operations w/ James Lindsay

Beneath Sheep’s Clothing: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JyXL5JesG4eC5XYWRB4CzoL7OGiuNT3u/view?usp=sharing

Social commentator, James Lindsay, joins the program to discuss his critique of the the woke right and how that compares to the woke left. We discuss the infiltration and ongoing operations to discredit the right and to also derail the powerful populist movement that has formed to combat the communist under currents that have taken hold in the United States.. Lastly we discuss the communist agenda that has been well articulated in the film Beneath Sheep's Clothing which he was featured.

MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

