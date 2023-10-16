The Fall of Man Sets Stage for the Son of Man-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-OCT 15 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Study of the Fall of Man Sets the Stage for the Redemption of Man Which Sets the Stage for the Redeemer. So, What Does an Intelligent, Educated Jew Say About Jesus? Or What Might a Karaite Jew Say of Jesus? It All Depends Upon the Authority They Use. Likewise the Muslims. Most Blessedly, by the Authority of Our Bible, We Christians Can Plainly See Him Revealed as Our Precious Lord and Saviour.