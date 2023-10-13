Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on October 11-12





▪️Russian troops have launched strikes with the Geran-2 kamikaze drones in Odesa region.





In Izmail, a loading terminal and the territory of a cannery used by the AFU for military purposes came under fire.





▪️The AFU have massively shelled border settlements in the Bryansk region.





In the Suzemka settlement, residential houses and civilian infrastructure were damaged and four people were injured by shrapnel.





▪️Russian air defenses intercepted an enemy drone on its approach to Belgorod.





Its wreckage damaged residential houses: three people were killed, including a child, and two others were injured.





▪️In the Kup'yans'k sector, Russian units occupied several AFU strongholds near Syn'kivka.





To the southeast, the assault troops also managed to advance towards Ivanivka and Kyslivka.





▪️In the Donetsk direction, Russian servicemen are continuing their operation to cover the Avdiivka fortified area.





On the northern flank, they have managed to occupy a heap, which is an important stronghold at a dominant height.





▪️To the west, Russian assault troops broke through the enemy's defenses and entered the village of Petrivka.





At the moment, fighting continues in the village itself, at least part of it remains under AFU control.





▪️On the southern flank, Russian troops are attacking enemy positions on the outskirts of Avdiivka.





Assault groups have occupied a section of the railroad near the Tsarska Ohota restaurant, which has been turned into an AFU stronghold.