FOC Show: Peter Navarro - Sam Sorbo - Christie Hutcherson - Leigh Dundas - Patrick Byrne - Braeden Sorbo

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS -

https://banned.video/playlist/61e636f26959067dbbfa11bf









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com









Peter Navarro

SUBSTACK: peternavarro.substack.com

WEBSITE: peternavarro.com









Past Interview: https://rumble.com/v2ckima-new-evidence-against-fauci-peter-navarro.html

















Sam Sorbo

WEBSITE: www.SamSorbo.com

WEBSITE: www.Sorbostudios.com

















Christie Hutcherson

WEBSITE: wffa.win









For ALL Seth’s Tips on Becoming Self-Reliant - text the word PREP to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)









A Plot to Destroy America with Seth Holehouse: https://rumble.com/v2m7hfg-the-plot-to-save-america-deep-dive-full-conversation-seth-holehouse.html

















Leigh Dundas

WEBSITE: https://freedomfighternation.org/

WEBSITE: https://legalbooksdistributing.com/dundas-just-stand-up-1st-2023-9781933408651/

















Patrick Byrne

WEBSITE: https://americaproject.com

DEEP RIG MOVIE: https://thedeeprig.movie/

WEBSITE: www.justice4all.org









PATRICK BYRNE DROPS BOMBSHELL ALLEGATIONS REGARDING HUNTER BIDEN AND IRAN with Emerald Robinson: https://rumble.com/v2na8tm-patrick-byrne-drops-bombshell-allegations-regarding-hunter-biden-and-iran.html

















Braeden Sorbo

WEBSITE: www.sorbostudios.com

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@braedensorbo?lang=en

BOOK: https://www.sorbostudios.com/product-page/the-bs-guide-to-politics

















For Tickets to a ReAwaken America Event - text the word FLYOVER to 918-851-0102









-------------------------------------------

SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com









Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com









► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter









► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate









► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-

http://DoctorSoGood.com









► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com









► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com









► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store

🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover

-------------------------------------------









Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team









Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: c682538c2004f02a



