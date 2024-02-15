SpyGate: Connect The Dots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It Has Always Been About The Clintons.
READ:
◦ U.S. Government Is Hiding Documents That Incriminate Intelligence Community For Illegal Spying & Election Interference
◦ CIA “Cooked The Intelligence” To Hide That Russia Favored Clinton, Not Trump In 2016
◦ CIA Had Foreign Allies Spy On Trump Team, Triggering Russia Collusion Hoax
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 15 February 2024
https://rumble.com/v4dk4qe-get-ready-to-have-your-mind-blown-ep.-2188-02152024.html