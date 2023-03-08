JULIUS CAESAR's COMET Ancient Roman COIN of Emperor Augustus 18BC Historical Artifact #trustedcoins

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Item: i85493
Authentic Ancient Coin of:
Augustus - Roman Emperor: 27 B.C. - 14 A.D.
Comet of Julius Caesar
Silver Denarius 20mm (3.52 grams) Struck at ostensibly Caesaraugusta in Spain, 19-18 B.C.
Reference: RIC I 37a. BMCRE 323-5 (Gaul 135-7). RSC 98.
Certification: NGC Ancients XF Strike: 5/5 Surface: 2/5 4882371-059
CAESAR AVGVSTVS, head of Augustus right wearing oak wreath.
DIVVS IVLIVS, eight-rayed comet of Julius Caesar with tail upwards.
