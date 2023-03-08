BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

JULIUS CAESAR's COMET Ancient Roman COIN of Emperor Augustus 18BC Historical Artifact #trustedcoins
trustedcoins
trustedcoins
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 03/08/2023

https://www.ebay.com/str/authenticancientgreekromancoins to see coins I have available


https://stores.ebay.com/Authentic-Ancient-Greek-Roman-Coins/_i.html?_nkw=Augustus+Silver&submit=Search FOR ALL AUGUSTUS SILVER COINS AVAILABLE


https://stores.ebay.com/Authentic-Ancient-Greek-Roman-Coins/_i.html?_nkw=Julius+Caesar&submit=Search FOR ALL JULIUS CAESAR COINS AVAILABLE


://www.ebay.com/itm/AUGUSTUS-Ancient-19BC-DEIFIED-JULIUS-CAESAR-COMET-Silver-Roman-Coin-NGC-i85493-/233671567981 FOR THE COIN IN THE VIDEO


FOR WIKIPEDIA ENCYCLOPEDIA ARTICLE ON CAESAR'S COMET:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caesar%27s_Comet


THIS VIDEO SOURCE:

https://youtu.be/YlXkeH3fTpo


Item: i85493

Authentic Ancient Coin of:

Augustus - Roman Emperor: 27 B.C. - 14 A.D.

Comet of Julius Caesar

Silver Denarius 20mm (3.52 grams) Struck at ostensibly Caesaraugusta in Spain, 19-18 B.C.

Reference: RIC I 37a. BMCRE 323-5 (Gaul 135-7). RSC 98.

Certification: NGC Ancients XF Strike: 5/5 Surface: 2/5 4882371-059

CAESAR AVGVSTVS, head of Augustus right wearing oak wreath.

DIVVS IVLIVS, eight-rayed comet of Julius Caesar with tail upwards.


COIN COLLECTING VIDEO PLAYLIST:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3dOqeLcLHYna6jl4_W5brq7ydWkewBdv


eBay Store:

http://www.ebaystores.com/Authentic-Ancient-Greek-Roman-Coins


eBay Feedback: https://www.ebay.com/fdbk/feedback_profile/highrating_lowprice?filter=feedback_page:RECEIVED_AS_SELLER

Keywords
ancient coinsbiblical coinsroman coinsgreek coinstrustedcoins
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy