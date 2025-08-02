Trump’s Economic Plan will Change the World Economic System. Will it Work? w/ Andy Schectman

Learn how you can protect your assets with Gold and Silver at https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

See Gold IRA Scam Article/Investigation: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/buying-a-headache-the-gold-ira-scam

*

See the peptide guide for the most effective weight loss and muscle preservation at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

*

Buy Retatrutide - Peptide more powerful and safer than Ozempic - Dramatically and safely lose weight: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Maintain Muscle while losing weight - Buy 5-Amino 1MQ at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/5-amino-1mq-50mg-capsules-60/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, returns for another powerful Friday Night Economic Review. In this episode, we dive deep into what appears to be President Trump’s unfolding economic plan—an approach that could reshape the global financial system.

*

We explore:

- How Trump’s economic strategy could work—or backfire

- The mounting crisis of the collapsing U.S. dollar

- America’s crushing national debt and its global implications

- What this all means for your savings, investments, and future

*

As economic uncertainty builds, understanding these shifting dynamics has never been more important. Don’t miss this timely and critical conversation with one of the top experts in precious metals and macroeconomics.

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further