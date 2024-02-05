The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Anxious For Nothing!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'





Anxiety is a sibling of fear so to speak. In Christ we have a powerful weapon over this slow killer.





Letting Go of Anxiety

From Intouch Ministries

Get daily devotions and more with the app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3usFfFm

Will you trust God with everything that burdens your heart?

1 Peter 5:6-7

Amidst life’s hardships, God lovingly tells us to cast our anxieties on Him (1 Pet. 5:7). He knows our heart and cares deeply about every aspect of our life. As we surrender our fears and worries to Him, we experience the peace that surpasses all understanding and find comfort in His unfailing love.





Music video credit:

PK Mitchell - Trust and Obey

Put PK Mitchel on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3ArFz7n

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/487GjMN

P.K. Mitchell - Topic

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiWC-0dtE4mT-oNoM5R63nw





The Rock Almighty

Part of the US Sports Network

http://www.USSportsRadio.net