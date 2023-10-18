BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FBI Warns of Terrorist Attacks in America
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
110 views • 10/18/2023

FBI Director Christopher Wray recently warned that the war between Israel and Hamas has triggered concerns of terrorist attacks on U.S. soil. This comes after the most recent DHS Threat Assessment report confirmed that attempts by people on the terrorist watchlist to cross into America have significantly risen. 

Also, the Biden administration put 2,000 U.S. troops on prepare-to-deploy status, while Iran’s saber-rattling prompts concerns about how close it is to obtaining the capability to create nuclear arms; a reporter asked Biden’s Treasury Secretary if the United States is in any position to dump resources into two wars, given the national deficit; and Trump just told a crowd in Iowa that he’s willing go to jail to save the country. And later in the show, John Birch Society research associate Peter Rykowski joins us to discuss the Second Amendment-related reason to get us out of the UN.  

Keywords
americafbibordercrisisterroristshamas
