SIX DAYS FROM NOW WE CELEBRATE TRUMP'S BIRTHDAY 🇺🇸 AND THE 250TH BIRTHDAY OF THE US❗

Shadow of Ezra - What do the markings on the Army vehicles transporting the tanks say?
They’re part of the U.S. Army’s preparations for its 250th Birthday parade in Washington, D.C., set for June 14—the same day as Donald Trump’s birthday.
Soldiers are moving tanks and military equipment into position, many of them bearing logos, insignias, and banners honoring the Army’s 250 years of service.
Source: https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1931585392530088339
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9wmiks [thanks to https://www.instagram.com/p/DJKjc43saRR/ and https://www.instagram.com/p/DIJxbU6u2na/ 🖲]