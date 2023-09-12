THE FINAL KILL PHASE II

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Realizing the truth is hard for some, but you must understand what you're seeing in real-time. I will always be "for the people" and stand side by side in the battle, ready to fight with you. These oppressive, evil pedophiles also known as the "globalists" just can't let people live their lives. We will not fail in this war. That I am certain of.