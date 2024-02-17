BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Did the Giants Survive the Flood? The ONLY Plausible Way. Part 1
147 views • 02/17/2024

The God Culture


Feb 16, 2024


Did the giants survive the Flood or was there another fallen angel incursion as some guess? It is time to settle this question with scripture one and for all. In this video and the next we will vet this and prove how this dynamic worked included testing other theories along the way. In the end, we will all have all the information we need to truly test this and understand the truth. Yah Bless.


