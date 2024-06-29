WHY BE GOOD?

Friday Night Live 28 June 2024





In this episode, I cover a range of topics from relationships to societal issues. I share a comical story about missing ducks and discuss privacy during political incidents. Reflecting on a political debate, I explore cognitive decline and media influence.





Responding to listener questions on trauma and relationships, I stress self-awareness and decision-making. I discuss societal challenges like dependence on government aid and the importance of personal responsibility.





I also touch on project funding and book publishing, highlighting the need for respectful interactions and thoughtful advice.





