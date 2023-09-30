The utility grid vs. THE GREATER GRID

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Public vs. PRIVATE. Both of those in this title are presently 'PRIVATELY' owned & controlled. Originally they were public accessable Right-of-Ways. Due to 'sneaky politics' they have become PRIVATELY owned by elite families via the British Bar Association [& AmericanBA]!
These Elite use this as a control device over the general public, along with their debt-based Central banking System.
"Wild"fire report by Dutchsinse: https://www.bing.com/videos/riverview/relatedvideo?q=dutchsinse+wildfire+update&mid=7D6F4F987CDA945A7EBA7D6F4F987CDA945A7EBA
ThePowersThatWere don't want any competition from an Earth Powered Energy grid. THEY will even make war to keep Earth Energy from being used by the public.
On a commercially organized trip you are on a corporately owned & controlled trip. You are on THEIR trip! When "driving" in a licensed [by THEM] ''vehicle" you are on a trip simulated for ThePowersThatWere.