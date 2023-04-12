BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ava said that on April 9, members of the New Federal State of China boarded a rental boat cruising in the harbor near the MDC detention center and shouted "Free Miles Guo" for two hours, cruising
7 views • 04/12/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2e563r30be

2023.04.11 #freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #JeremyHerrell #takedowntheccp

2023年4月11日，美国爱国者Jaremy Harrell采访 Ava Chen

Ava说4月9日新中国联邦的战友们登上游船到MDC拘留中心附近大声呼喊”释放郭文贵“ 两个小时，新中国联邦人相信郭文贵先生是无罪的。被拘禁在那里八楼的郭文贵先生听到了大家的呼喊，他当时把耳朵贴到了地板上就可以听到大家的呼喊。


April 11, 2023, American Patriot Jaremy Harrell interviews Ava Chen

Ava said that on April 9, members of the New Federal State of China boarded a rental boat cruising in the harbor near the MDC detention center and shouted "Free Miles Guo" for two hours, cruising. People of the New Federal State of China believe that Miles Guo is innocent.

Miles Guo, who was detained there on the eighth floor, heard everyone by putting his ears on the floor.


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
