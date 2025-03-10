Hasidic Chabad Rabbis have opened a Chabad House branch in Syria

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hasidic Chabad Rabbis have been documented printing the Sefer HaTanya (the Book of Holy Tanya) and performing Talmudic rituals on Syrian soil. The footage takes place near the base of Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh), which was recently seized by the israeli army after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government.
Rabbi Shalom Bar Hertzel, a Chabad emissary to the Golan Heights, said, “For the first time ever, we have opened a Chabad House branch in Syria.”
