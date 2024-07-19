Palestine Conflict Chronicles 13 - 19 July 2024

Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week July 13-19, 2024

▪️In the north of the Gaza Strip, Israeli troops struck the capital of the enclave and satellite towns. At the same time the number of dead in the region has already exceeded 38 thousand people, about 89 thousand suffered.

▪️A series of hits hit several neighborhoods of Gaza, the most concentrated fire was in the western part of the city. Also, as half of the hospitals ceased functioning, the situation with medical care became more complicated.

▪️IDF units maintained a presence in the vicinity of al-Aqsa and al-Azhar Universities in Tell al-Hawa. Armed clashes broke out between the parties from time to time, but the front line remained unchanged.





▪️In the central part of the Gaza Strip, the Israelis again targeted Hamas-controlled population centers. A series of hits hit Nuseirat, al-Breij and Deir al-Balah, where daily casualties were not without casualties.

▪️In the south of the Gaza Strip, a localized Israel Defense Forces operation in Rafah continued, with sporadic clashes. The Israelis concentrated their main efforts on destroying the underground infrastructure of Palestinian groups.

▪️Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force attacked a tent camp in al-Mawasi, killing and injuring several hundred people. The target of the Israeli military command was Muhammad al-Deif, the third person in the Hamas leadership.

▪️In the West Bank, Israeli security forces conducted raids in Palestinian Authority towns. The total number of detentions since the start of the war on October 7, 2023 was 9,720.

▪️The Palestinians, in turn, organized ambushes and terrorist attacks against Israelis. For example, a car was remotely detonated with an IED in the settlement of Hermesh, injuring three civilians from the same family.

