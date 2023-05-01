Brighteon Broadcast News, May 1, 2023 - FOURTH bank collapses in USA while Russia unleashes devastating new attack on Ukraine

0:00 Intro

1:29 Rhodie Stacking Toys

5:00M HRS Donation of $155K

13:24 War News

15:35 Critical Analysis

34:22 Bank Collapse

57:59 Interview with David DuByne





- Health Ranger Store announces $155K+ donation to hungry, malnourished Americans

- Rhodie the dog becomes Lord of the Rings

- Another bank collapses and has to be rescued by the FDIC and big banks

- Russia launches devastating attack on Ukraine, wipes out S-300 air defenses

- USA pushing for land war with Russia after sacrificing Ukrainian soldiers

- How World War III and domestic financial collapse are LINKED

- Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. NAILS IT on women's sports and pollution

- Interview with David DuByne from Adapt 2030 about crop failures for 2023 - 2025

- Volanic activity has ejected sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere





