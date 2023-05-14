BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pope Francis Meets With Zelensky As Peacemaker To End Ukraine-Russia War. Dwight Howard On China
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
28 views • 05/14/2023

President Zelenskyy arrives in Rome for meetings with the pope and Italian leaders. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Rome on Saturday for talks with Italian officials and Pope Francis, who has said the Vatican has launched a behind-the-scenes initiative to try to end the war launched last year by Russia.


"Today in Rome,″ Zelenskyy tweeted. "I'm meeting with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister of Italy @GiorgiaMeloni and the Pope @Pontifex. An important visit for approaching victory of Ukraine! "


China unlikely to play peacemaker role in Ukraine war, Western officials and experts say


Chinese warships sail around Japan as tensions rise ahead of G7 summit


Religious freedom situation in the world 'worsening'


‘God is Trans’ exhibit at ‘very liberal’ NYC Catholic Church raises eyebrows for take on gender identity


Conservative Christians want more religion in public life. Texas lawmakers are listening.


Ex-NBA star Dwight Howard sparks anger in China by calling Taiwan a 'country'


Why has the weather been so bad this spring?


There’s a 90% chance El Niño will hit this summer. What does it mean for extreme weather?


