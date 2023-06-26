So You Think You Can Make a Movie?

Once-glistening Hollywood is now a hotbed of sexual predators and occultists, so political activist and pro-life advocate Randall Terry decided he had had enough. If Tinseltown is tarnished, why not make his own live-action, family friendly entertainment?





After all, he has a studio and experience producing high-quality documentary videos including “Muhammad In His Own Words,” “What Would Muhammad Do?” and “Insurrecta Nex: The History, Philosophy and Theology of Social Revolution in America.” He also has four clever, talented, and energetic sons to help plan a feature film and star in it.





They came up with Time Boys, an original adventure that will impress you as much as it entertains. Terry met with The New American Senior Editor Rebecca Terrell, on location at his Dragonslayer Studio, to discuss the venture and other projects in the works.





