NY Times admits to Hospital Bombing mistake. Rashida Tlaib still believes.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
NY Times admits to Hospital Bombing mistake. Seb Gorka with Rob Schmitt & Ed Henry on NEWSMAX | AMERICA First with Sebastian Gorka