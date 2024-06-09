BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Christians Must LEAVE Christian Zionist Churches - Pastor Chuck Baldwin
Bible Study Book of Enoch
Bible Study Book of Enoch
24 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
149 views • 11 months ago

Does your church support the Teachings of Jesus Christ (Grace, Mercy, Love for your fellow man, and being led by the Holy Spirit?) or the teachings of the World / Zionism (Genocide, Vengeance, Dominating your fellow man, and being led by the "Almighty" Dollar?)

False pastors are God's judgement on those who do not wish to be led by Jesus.  These wolves in sheep's clothing have their flocks following Antichrist... those who deny the Christ

1 John 2: 22-23

22 Who is a liar but he that denieth that Jesus is the Christ? He is antichrist, that denieth the Father and the Son.

23 Whosoever denieth the Son, the same hath not the Father: (but) he that acknowledgeth the Son hath the Father also. 

Keywords
christiansisraelnwozionismrevelationprotestsantichristcollege campuseschuckmystery babylonbaldwin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy