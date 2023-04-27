AF of Ukraine Blew Up their Main Fortress in the South-West of Bakhmut - which means they are Abandoning the Area.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sorry, there was a map also shown. The militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine blew up their main fortress in the south-west of Bakhmut (circled in purple) which means they are abandoning the area. If Russian forces advance in this area, it will expose the Ukrainian rear in west Bakhmut (covered in yellow)