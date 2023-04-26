BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The CCP police station happened under the eyes of the mayor and the police of New York
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
13 views • 04/26/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2fb1ho71ee

American First News 有关中共纽约警察局被捣毁的事件的报道。

主持人@JoshuaFeuerstein 采访来自得克萨斯的Doug，他认为这种事绝对不可能在得克萨斯发生，中共警察局就发生在市长和警察的眼皮底下，他们一定是从中拿了回扣什么的经济利益，否则不可能不知道中共警察局的存在。


American First News' coverage of the crackdown on the CCP's police station in New York.

The host, @JoshuaFeuerstein interviewed Doug from Texas. He believed that this kind of thing is absolutely impossible to happen in Texas. The CCP police station happened under the eyes of the mayor and the police of New York. They must have taken kickbacks or other economic benefits from it, otherwise, it would be impossible that they don't know the existence of the CCP's police station in New York.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #americafirstnews



