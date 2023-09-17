Facing Reality - Pt 2: Strong (Self) Delusion

An updated 3-part follow up series to our original documentary "Hell-i-vision" produced in 2016, now showing much more on the deeper dangers of television.





I had held these previous "DVD ONLY" videos back from being posted on line because of two reasons a few months back:

1. I had a close friend (and a couple others) who I wanted to share these with in a non-publicized, gentle way, in my hopes to ease them out of admitted TV addictions, trying to do so without appearing to be hurting their growth of heart in any way, having provided some loving personal prefaces for them first, but that part is no longer an issue anymore, and...

2. As I have also done over the past several years, I held back in posting many of our DVD topics of what we were learning so the Ai bots would have less knowledge of what we knew and had been sharing with one another. Yet after congress had just recently passed the law that gives the gov gods and big tech permission to start censoring us "legally" (see new 2-minute video link below), I felt that this series was even more needful to get out there right away where many other believers (who are not on our DVD distribution teams) can download these for your own television addicted loved ones before all of our platforms are totally gone, hopefully catching our loved ones out of their euphoria-generating reality world before they are totally mind controlled with the rest of those who are so sadly "changed" by this mind degrading weaponry.

All the world truly is wondering after the beast, living in their many variously chosen government-provided programmed imaginary realities.





This DVD series had gotten some responses of success from some of those folks whose loved ones had previously been hooked on various tv shows. So with as much as this series has helped others in just the past couple months, and what a mild topic it is, we felt that, before they shut us all down and leave nothing but Orwell-styled television propaganda to be viewed, that we would post these before its too late for those we love.





"I will set no wicked thing before mine eyes." -Psalm 101:3





To all those still loudly crying that you are losing your freedoms while angry at those of us who have been begging you to look at biblical law with us...



How's that wonderful constitution and political machine working out for you now, my biblical governance rejecting friends?





"The law of YHWH is perfect."

-Psalm 19:7

"Whoso walketh uprightly shall be saved."

- Proverbs 28:18





Well, I WAS going to put the old youtube link here for you guys, but when I went to grab it just now, having last had many thousands of views a few moths back last I was there, today there was a blank screen saying it had been pulled due to violations of copyright issues regarding the NFL. Huh? How petty.

