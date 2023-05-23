BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Medvedev slams Ukrainian Sabotage Group Attack on Belgorod region backed by Western partners
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • 05/23/2023

Medvedev slams Ukrainian sabotage group attack on Belgorod region backed by Western partners

The main thing from Dmitry Medvedev's statements from Laos where he is currently:

📌 Those who organized the attack in the Belgorod region are scumbags and saboteurs;

📌 The perpetrators of sabotage in the Belgorod region need to be "destroyed like rats and not even taken prisoner";

📌 Ukraine's statements that sabotage attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation are not related to Kyiv are lies;

📌 Responsibility for the sortie of saboteurs in the Belgorod region lies with the Kiev regime, as well as its sponsors in the US and the EU;

📌Actions aimed at strengthening the military component of the Kyiv regime lead to the prolongation of the military conflict;

📌 The probability of a nuclear apocalypse directly depends on the degree of weapons supplied to Kyiv;

📌Russia considers alliances like AUKUS and QUAD as unfriendly, "because NATO is getting in here";

📌 The Russian Federation continues to develop military-technical cooperation with friendly countries, despite the fact that the main task is to achieve the goals of the special operation.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy