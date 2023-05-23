© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Medvedev slams Ukrainian sabotage group attack on Belgorod region backed by Western partners
The main thing from Dmitry Medvedev's statements from Laos where he is currently:
📌 Those who organized the attack in the Belgorod region are scumbags and saboteurs;
📌 The perpetrators of sabotage in the Belgorod region need to be "destroyed like rats and not even taken prisoner";
📌 Ukraine's statements that sabotage attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation are not related to Kyiv are lies;
📌 Responsibility for the sortie of saboteurs in the Belgorod region lies with the Kiev regime, as well as its sponsors in the US and the EU;
📌Actions aimed at strengthening the military component of the Kyiv regime lead to the prolongation of the military conflict;
📌 The probability of a nuclear apocalypse directly depends on the degree of weapons supplied to Kyiv;
📌Russia considers alliances like AUKUS and QUAD as unfriendly, "because NATO is getting in here";
📌 The Russian Federation continues to develop military-technical cooperation with friendly countries, despite the fact that the main task is to achieve the goals of the special operation.