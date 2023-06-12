© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More Biden Bribery Schemes May Exist: Rep James Comer
"I read it again and then realized that there were two footnotes in there that referenced other 1023s...There are a lot more of these than what the federal government wants to admit, and the question is, why hasn't the federal government done anything about it?"
https://rumble.com/v2tph00-more-biden-bribery-schemes-may-exist-rep-james-comer.html