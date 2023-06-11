BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CANADIAN FIRE FALSE FLAG! - They're Prepping Us For CLIMATE LOCKDOWNS! - What's IN The Smoke?
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
804 views • 06/11/2023

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE: https://heavensharvest.com/ USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE: https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10

HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE: https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/

GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE: https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1


Josh Sigurdson reports on the Canadian fires smoking out the east coast of the United States as images from the sky of the fires clearly show timestamped that they all begun at the exact same time in places like Quebec despite Quebec being a massive province. The smoke reaching New York City also appears to be the same color as ammonium nitrate when it burns. Interestingly, only weeks ago, one of the biggest chemical thefts in history happened. Stolen from a California train, 30 tons of ammonium nitrate went missing. As we reported at the time, it wouldn't be far off to think it would be used in some climate-based false flag. At the same time, we see so many historical examples of arsonists who've worked with CIA covers like black bloc and "antifa." So what's really causing the fires and what is the purpose? It seems rather clear that with the destruction of food, water, shelter, currency and culture, an attack on the air would be another great way to force people into 15 Minute Cities away from the wilderness. Nice and safe within their prison, people will beg for a solution like this from the very people who created the problems in the first place.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


BUY GOLD AND SILVER HERE: https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/

BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE: https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/

LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW! https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/

GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE: https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com

STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE: http://wamsurvival.com/

OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN: https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/

OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL: https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/ Or SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME


Find us on Vigilante TV HERE: https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1

FIND US on Rokfin HERE: https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia

FIND US on Gettr HERE: https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia

See our EPICFUNDME HERE: https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE: https://www.iambanned.com/

JOIN our Telegram Group HERE: https://t.me/worldalternativemedia

JOIN US on Rumble Here: https://rumble.com/c/c-312314

FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE: https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media

FIND OUR CoinTree page here: https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson

JOIN US on SubscribeStar here: https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media We will soon be doing subscriber only content!

Follow us on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia

Help keep independent media alive!

Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive! https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072

BITCOIN ADDRESS: 18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU

World Alternative Media 2023

The Infowars Store is thriving and providing YOU with essential products at the lowest price! See for yourself!

X3 Tri-Iodine is BACK at the Infowars Store! Learn about the health benefits of iodine and the dangers of being deficient in it HERE.

HUGE! Save 50% on Brain Force Plus and supercharge your state of mind today!

Get HALF-OFF Ultimate Fish Oil to improve your supplement routine & experience the world-renowned powerhouse formula!

Our fan-favorite Turbo Force Plus is now 25% off! See for yourself the delicious one-of-a-kind energy boost infowarriors CRAVE!

Take your oral care to the next level with our fluoride-free Activated Charcoal Toothpaste that’s now available at a rate you can’t find anywhere else!

Save 25% on Ultimate Bone Broth Plus today to taste & experience the upgraded version of our famous formula to rediscover primal nutrition that’s missing from our modern diet!


Shared from and subscribe to:

World Alternative Media

https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media


Keywords
vaccinesbreaking newsnwodepopulationeugenicsbill gatesblood clotsmodernajosh sigurdsonpfizercovid19 hoaxworld alternative mediagreat resetwammyocaeditis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy