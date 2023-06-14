© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GET A HAIR ANALYSIS DR JOEL WALLACH RADIO SHOW 06/14/23
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#healthcare #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the importance of getting a hair analysis. So people can find out which nutrients are deficient. Outlining several common health challenges and stating they are due to a deficiency in a single nutrient. Contending he is an expert in treating hypertrophic heart disease because of all the autopsies he has performed.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article about an anti-inflammatory diet. Consisting of whole fruits and vegetables and moderate amounts of chicken, fish and animal protein. Also avoiding sugars, corn, rice and wheat as they are inflammatory foods. Other ways to reduce inflammation is to get turmeric, vitamin D, omega 3 fatty acids and CBD oil.
Callers
Debra has questions concerning Meniere's disease.
Paul asks Doc about the results of his hair analysis and his tinnitis.
Tracy has questions concerning hypothyroidism and degenerative disk disease.
Lucille's son has been on medications for schizophrenia for the past 13 years.