GET A HAIR ANALYSIS DR JOEL WALLACH RADIO SHOW 06/14/23

Monologue





Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the importance of getting a hair analysis. So people can find out which nutrients are deficient. Outlining several common health challenges and stating they are due to a deficiency in a single nutrient. Contending he is an expert in treating hypertrophic heart disease because of all the autopsies he has performed.

Pearls of Wisdom





Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article about an anti-inflammatory diet. Consisting of whole fruits and vegetables and moderate amounts of chicken, fish and animal protein. Also avoiding sugars, corn, rice and wheat as they are inflammatory foods. Other ways to reduce inflammation is to get turmeric, vitamin D, omega 3 fatty acids and CBD oil.

Callers





Debra has questions concerning Meniere's disease.





Paul asks Doc about the results of his hair analysis and his tinnitis.





Tracy has questions concerning hypothyroidism and degenerative disk disease.





Lucille's son has been on medications for schizophrenia for the past 13 years.