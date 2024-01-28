Create New Account
Proving Collusion From the Top Down
Our Amazing Grace
Published a month ago

In this longer monocast, Grace’s dad connects the dots as to the ‘why’ and ‘how’ behind the collusion to cover up medical murder in the land of the fee and home of the slave. The minions are truly ‘all in on it.’ Time is urgent. Covid was a warning; God is calling us to repentance.

Collusion From The Top Down Powerpoint - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/jn6lw2mmjyipwqy86tn9y/Collusion-from-the-top-down-short-version.pptx?rlkey=q40ooj6enrtejafnkwnv2t4le&dl=0


Plandemic 2: Indoctornation – Official Full Movie https://plandemicseries.com/plandemic-2-indoctornation/


The Banality of Evil | Hannah Arendt https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Km0LQCK-9I


Milgram's Obedience Experiment https://ouramazinggrace.net/Tragedy-Money-Hospital-Killings-Following-Rules


LEADING CAUSE OF DEATH? https://twitter.com/thekeksociety/status/1736863620133445643?s=49


To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/


To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe

