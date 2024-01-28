Proving Collusion From the Top Down

In this longer monocast, Grace’s dad connects the dots as to the ‘why’ and ‘how’ behind the collusion to cover up medical murder in the land of the fee and home of the slave. The minions are truly ‘all in on it.’ Time is urgent. Covid was a warning; God is calling us to repentance.
Collusion From The Top Down Powerpoint - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/jn6lw2mmjyipwqy86tn9y/Collusion-from-the-top-down-short-version.pptx?rlkey=q40ooj6enrtejafnkwnv2t4le&dl=0
Plandemic 2: Indoctornation – Official Full Movie https://plandemicseries.com/plandemic-2-indoctornation/
The Banality of Evil | Hannah Arendt https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Km0LQCK-9I
Milgram's Obedience Experiment https://ouramazinggrace.net/Tragedy-Money-Hospital-Killings-Following-Rules
WHAT'S THE THIRD
LEADING CAUSE OF DEATH? https://twitter.com/thekeksociety/status/1736863620133445643?s=49
