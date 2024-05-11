BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Corporations Are Privatizing Tap Water. You're Paying the Price. Mega Corporation Takeover
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
1
35 views • 12 months ago

The War Against You


May 10, 2024


Corporations Are Privatizing Tap Water. You're Paying the Price. Mega Corporation Takeover

-

As if Corporate Tyranny and the Insertion of Mega Corporation Management Directly into Presidential Cabinets and Government Agencies is NOT BAD ENOUGH.

-

Now they plan on STEALING PUBLIC CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

-

Water is the MOST CRUCIAL of all Necessities. And it Has Always Been Part of the UN Agenda 21 Goal to Take Control over All Water Ownership.

-

Not only will this effect Homeowners, but Farmers and Ranchers as well. And we all know how bad they want to Shut Them Down.

-

77,822 views May 6, 2024

More Perfect Union

-

Private corporations are buying up public water and sewer systems. Then people's bills skyrocket. In Pennsylvania communities are fighting back — and rejecting the privatization of water.

-----

FAIR USE FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES

-

MIrrored From:

https://www.youtube.com/@moreperfectunion


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/w2fFS2WWaYpR/

Keywords
corporationswatertap waterprivatizingpay the pricethe war against youmega corporationmore perfect uniontakeover
