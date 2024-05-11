The War Against You





May 10, 2024





Corporations Are Privatizing Tap Water. You're Paying the Price. Mega Corporation Takeover

As if Corporate Tyranny and the Insertion of Mega Corporation Management Directly into Presidential Cabinets and Government Agencies is NOT BAD ENOUGH.

Now they plan on STEALING PUBLIC CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Water is the MOST CRUCIAL of all Necessities. And it Has Always Been Part of the UN Agenda 21 Goal to Take Control over All Water Ownership.

Not only will this effect Homeowners, but Farmers and Ranchers as well. And we all know how bad they want to Shut Them Down.

77,822 views May 6, 2024

More Perfect Union

Private corporations are buying up public water and sewer systems. Then people's bills skyrocket. In Pennsylvania communities are fighting back — and rejecting the privatization of water.

