A Breakdown of a Minimal Tenant Improvement

This video aims to help show the process of a tenant improvement. This video goes step by step through the different plan processes and describes how each is done. The video also describes some of the other steps surrounding our tenant improvement process.





This video is provided for educational purposes. Use of the ideas shown are done at your own risk. Watching a video or buying cadd software is no substitute for a licensed architect. Initial consultations at our office are always free for commercial projects. Please come by to meet us and see our other work.





SSA Architecture

7040 Laredo Street, Suite C

Las Vegas, NV 89117

https://www.smallstudioassociates.com/