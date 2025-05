Principle of Awareness, Potential Of Perfection, Things Within Us We See and Don’t See, God’s Original Design – How God Created Us To Be, God’s Law of Attraction, What Is God Trying To Do?

Full Original:

“THERE’S ALWAYS SOMETHING TO LEARN ABOUT LOVE. AND THEN WHEN WE LEARN THAT PARTICULAR THING ABOUT LOVE, THERE WILL ALWAYS BE A RESULT – A POSITIVE RESULT, ONCE WE LEARN THAT THING ABOUT LOVE.”

“GOD IS TRYING TO GET YOU OUT OF DENIAL EVERY SINGLE MOMENT OF YOUR LIFE.”

“WHILE YOU ARE DESPERATELY HOLDING ON TO DENIAL ABOUT SOMETHING, GOD IS TRYING TO DO EXACTLY THE OPOSITE. GOD IS TRYING TO EXPOSE THAT THING, WHILE YOU ARE TRYING TO DENY IT. THAT’S GOD’S INTENTION. BECAUSE REMEMBER, GOD’S INTENTION IS GET YOU BACK TO YOUR REAL SELF. YOU NEVER GOING TO GET BACK TO YOUR SELF UNLESS YOU SEE OR HAVE AWARENESS OF WHAT’S REALLY INSIDE. AND YOU’LL ALSO NEVER GOING TO GET BACK TO YOUR REAL SELF IF YOU SEE SOMETHING IS GOOD WHEN IT’S BAD, OR YOU SEE SOMETHING IS BAD WHEN IT’S GOOD. YOU NEVER GOING TO GET BACK TO YOUR REAL SELF IF YOU DO THOSE THINGS.”

“GROWTH IN AWARENESS IS ALWAYS GOING TO BE CHALLENGING. HOW CAN YOU GROW WITHOUT BEING CHALLENGED?”

