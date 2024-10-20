BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DID BATHHOUSE BARRY ADMIT ☤ THE PLANDEMIC WAS ALL PRE-PLANNED❓ [THIS IS THE COVIDIOCRACY]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
126 views • 7 months ago

TaraBull - Is Obama admitting the pandemic was all pre-planned?


UPDATE: Could NOT post 

THIS IS THE VERY FIRST DETOXIFICATION PROTOCOL FOR DEATH JAB SIDE EFFECTS ☤ DR PETER McCULLOUGH


https://altcast.tv/v/u3tpoy


Source: https://x.com/TaraBull808/status/1847962921231610292


Well, when this op first began, it only took VfB a couple of months to piece the whole thing together:


https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html


Hol' up 🤔


Wait a minnit 😬


Sumfin ain't rite 🫣


"Sorry, the page you were looking for in this blog does not exist." 🫥


NOW THAT'S CURIOUS, INDEED 🤭


Imagine if VfB hadn't the foresight to anticipate such scumbaggery


https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine


So...you tell me, dear readers: did VfB HIT THE TARGET OR WHAT?!? 🎯

Keywords
white genocidebathhouse barryplandemiccovidiocracymulti pronged attack
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy